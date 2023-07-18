1 hospitalized after car collides with railroad crossing signal in NW Miami-Dade

One person was severely injured when a car crashed into a train crossing signal in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday as authorities conducted an investigation.

The Dodge Charger made impact with a train crossing signal and wound up completely on its side with the front end completely smashed and the airbags deployed.

The train crossing signal was completely on the ground, shutting down the road and causing major delays.

The incident happened at around 3:40 p.m. and Miami Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a car versus a train near Northwest 125th Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue.

When they got here, fire crews found a train signal device that was hit by a vehicle as a result of the collision, so this was not a train accident that involved the train signal.

MDFR firefighters extinguished a slight fire in one of two vehicles involved in the crash.

There was one traumatic injury involved in this case and that person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

We are waiting for investigators to give us more information as to exactly how this happened. And of course, an update as far as the injury that's concerned in this accident.