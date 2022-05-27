1 Hospitalized After Shooting at Hialeah Business

One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a business in Hialeah Friday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened at a business in the 2600 block of W. 79th Street.

Hialeah Police officials said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Their identity and condition were unknown.

It's unknown what led to the shooting and whether there was a suspect in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

