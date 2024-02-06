1 injured after shooting leads to lockdown at Palmetto General Hospital

Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah was on lockdown as police investigated a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.

The Hialeah Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at around 7:50 p.m.

What led up to the shooting was unclear. A male entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound and was receiving treatment, police said.

The hospital confirmed to NBC6 that they had been on lockdown.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.