Hialeah

1 injured after shooting leads to lockdown at Palmetto General Hospital

By NBC6

NBC6

Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah was on lockdown as police investigated a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.

The Hialeah Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at around 7:50 p.m.

What led up to the shooting was unclear. A male entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound and was receiving treatment, police said.

The hospital confirmed to NBC6 that they had been on lockdown.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Hialeah
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us