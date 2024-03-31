1 injured in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Hallandale Beach

One person is recovering in the hospital after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer in Hallandale Beach that happened on Saturday afternoon.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the patient was taken to a local area hospital and suffered a laceration to the head and a possible broken finger.

Hallandale Beach PD confirmed that there were no life-threatening injuries.

However, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Hallandale Police did not give details of how the crash happened, but two images shared by BSFR show a small car wedged behind the tractor-trailer as firefighters fight the intense flames.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more.