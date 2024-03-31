Broward

1 injured in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Hallandale Beach

Firefighters say that there were multiple vehicles involved but that there were no life-threatening injuries.

One person is recovering in the hospital after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer in Hallandale Beach that happened on Saturday afternoon.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the patient was taken to a local area hospital and suffered a laceration to the head and a possible broken finger.

Hallandale Beach PD confirmed that there were no life-threatening injuries.

However, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Hallandale Police did not give details of how the crash happened, but two images shared by BSFR show a small car wedged behind the tractor-trailer as firefighters fight the intense flames.

