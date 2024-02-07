1 man dead, another hospitalized after double shooting in parking lot of Lauderhill shopping center

A man is dead and another has been hospitalized after an early morning shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill, officials said.

According to police, shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers received a call about a shooting in a parking lot located in the 4500 block of N University Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after, another call was received about a man arriving at Florida Medical Center with a gunshot wound that was considered non-life threatening.

Video captured at the scene by NBC6 showed the shopping center roped off with crime scene tape as several Lauderhill Police patrol cars remained during the investigation.

At this time, officials have not released any details on the identities of the victims, if they have any potential suspects or information on the events that may have led up to the deadly shooting.

The Criminal Investigations Division and crime scene investigators reported to the scene for further investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident or any potential suspects are urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.