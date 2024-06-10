1 man hospitalized after shooting in Gladeview neighborhood

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a shooting in Gladeview early Monday morning left one man hospitalized, officials said.

According to police, at about 3:41 a.m., officers responded to the area of NW 67 Street and NW 19 Avenue to several ShotSotter alerts.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported him to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Video captured from the scene showed several evidence markers on the ground from where the rounds landed.

NBC6 spoke with a neighbor who said he came home from work to see lights coming from the gunfire.

The neighbor says the suspected shooter ran into his backyard, but he and a friend told him to get out.

The neighbor was visibly shaken up as he is new to the neighborhood. He moved to the area only about five months ago, and said he has never experienced something like this.

Police have not yet released any additional information as to what led up to shooting, or if they have any potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.