1 person dead, another in custody after shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

One person was killed and another was in custody after a shooting in Miami-Dade's West Little River neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 91st Street and 22nd Avenue. Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence in the area.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed one person was killed and another was in custody, but haven't released any other information.

More details were expected to be given later in the day.

