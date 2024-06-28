1 person hospitalized, another detained after shooting at Pembroke Pines barbershop

One person was hospitalized and another was detained after a shooting at a Pembroke Pines barbershop on Friday.
The shooting happened at Halftime Barbershop at 15677 Pines Boulevard.
Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital while the shooter was detained.
The victim's condition wasn't released.
Police haven't given the identities of the victim or shooter but said they know each other and previously worked together.
The shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community, police said.
Check back with NBC6 for updates.