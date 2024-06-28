1 person hospitalized, another detained after shooting at Pembroke Pines barbershop

One person was hospitalized and another was detained after a shooting at a Pembroke Pines barbershop on Friday.

The shooting happened at Halftime Barbershop at 15677 Pines Boulevard.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital while the shooter was detained.

The victim's condition wasn't released.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at 15677 Pines Blvd (Halftime Barber). The shooter has been detained; one shooting victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The incident is isolated between known parties. There is no outstanding threat to the community. pic.twitter.com/ssWAfxZBuT — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 28, 2024

Police haven't given the identities of the victim or shooter but said they know each other and previously worked together.

The shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community, police said.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.