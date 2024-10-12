Man shot, killed in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

A man was shot and killed Saturday in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The fatal shots were fired at around 1:30 a.m. near the 4300 block of North State Road 7.

Officials said they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and died shortly after, BSO said.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.