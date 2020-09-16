Broward County

$10,000 Reward Offered in Fatal Shooting at Pompano Beach Market

BSO releases surveillance images of suspect sought in shooting

NBC Universal, Inc.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in a fatal shooting at a Pompano Beach market over the weekend, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Ripon Food Market at 1952 Northeast 49th Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said deputies responding to a call of a shooting found a man in the store's parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Local

Florida 40 mins ago

Florida Pays Citrus Company $28.5M for Conservation Land

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Concerns Grow as Census Deadline Approaches, Miami Heat Come Back to Win Game 1

He was taken to Broward Health North where he later died. Officials haven't released his name.

Investigators on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspected shooter, who may have been driving an older model green Hyundai Accent.

Family and friends are offering a $7,000 reward, along with a $3,000 Crime Stoppers reward, for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPompano Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us