$10,000 Reward Offered in Fatal Shooting at Pompano Beach Market

A $10,000 reward is being offered in a fatal shooting at a Pompano Beach market over the weekend, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Ripon Food Market at 1952 Northeast 49th Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said deputies responding to a call of a shooting found a man in the store's parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Broward Health North where he later died. Officials haven't released his name.

Investigators on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspected shooter, who may have been driving an older model green Hyundai Accent.

Family and friends are offering a $7,000 reward, along with a $3,000 Crime Stoppers reward, for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call 954-493-TIPS.