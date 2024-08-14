$102,000 reward offered in Miramar drive-by shooting that killed teen in 2018

An offer for a massive reward to help find the person or people who killed a teen in Miramar back in 2018 has been renewed.

A $102,000 reward is being offered for information on the July 2, 2018 shooting of Mendell Butler-Lebel. Crime Stoppers is paying up to $5,000, and anonymous friends and families are offering an additional reward of up to $97,000.

Butler-Lebel was killed in a drive-by shooting at 3195 Foxcroft Road, Miramar Police said. Two adults were also wounded in the shooting.

He was killed just after his 17th birthday.

Police said the suspect vehicle was a silver 4-door sedan with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. The reward is for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for the homicide.