5 years later, family seeks justice for Miramar teen killed in shooting

Sunday marks a somber anniversary for the family of a Miramar teen killed in a shooting - and their calls for justice continue.

Mourners and friends of Medell Butler-Lebel will gather at an event in the city Sunday to stand with the family on the fifth anniversary of his death. Among those scheduled to attend include Tracy Martin, the father of slain South Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.

Butler-Lebel was killed in a drive-by shooting at 3195 Foxcroft Road, Miramar Police said. Two adults were also wounded in the shooting.

In a March 2020 news conference, Butler-Lebel's mother said he was shot and killed a day after his 17th birthday.

"We are willing to sacrifice everything, including our future, to increase the reward to this amount in hopes that someone will come forward and say something," mother Omorose Butler said.

A reward of $102,000 is available for information in the shooting.

Police said the suspect vehicle was a silver 4-door sedan with dark tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.