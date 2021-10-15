11 Fun Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Weekend

We’re officially halfway through the spookiest month of the year, which means there’s no better time to get into the Halloween spirit! From thrilling haunted houses to family-friendly pumpkin patches, South Florida is scattered with fun events for guests of all ages. Here are some of the best ways to spend your weekend.

Halloween Drive & Scream (Miramar)

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miramar’s Halloween Drive & Scream guarantees you “the scariest Halloween drive-thru of your life” with various scenes inspired by classic horror films. With all the spooky special effects, you'll want to leave the windows down for an extra thrill. But don’t forget to lock your doors and beware of any wandering zombies and skeletons!

When: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 31

Where: Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

Admission: General admission: $60 per car; VIP express lane: $100 per car (max: 6 passengers per car)

For more information, click here.

Little Monster Tales (Miami)

Fantasy Theatre Factory calls its Little Monster Tales show “the ‘trick’ to make reading a ‘treat!’" This live event presents children’s stories about monsters and mythical creatures, all brought to life on stage with comedy, puppets and music. These sensory-friendly performances are accessible to all families, including children with autism and sensory sensitivity.

When: 11 a.m. to noon on Oct. 16

Where: Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33127

Admission: $5 per person (get tickets online here)

For more information, click here or call 305-284-8872.

Halloween & Safety Festival (Plantation)

The City of Plantation’s Halloween & Safety Festival is a family-friendly event for children of all ages. The festival features a children’s carnival and “fun zone” with pony rides, costume contests, a DJ, games, activities and more. The event also includes a family hayride, magic show, petting zoo, fire exhibit, police K-9 demo and pumpkin patch.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16

Where: Volunteer Park, 12050 W Sunrise Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324

Admission: $5 per person over age 2

For more information, click here or call 954-452-2510.

Fall Craft & Plant Sale (Boca Raton)

The Boca Raton Gardening Club presents their 2021 Fall Craft & Plant Sale featuring handmade and homegrown items for the holiday season. The sale will include fall-themed gifts, crafts, decorations and plants for seasonal holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 16

Where: Boca Raton Garden Club’s clubhouse, 4281 NW Third Ave., Boca Raton, Fl 33431

Admission: Free

For more information, click here or call 561-395-9376.

House of Horror Haunted Carnival (Doral)

House of Horror invites you to "come if you dare" and "leave if you can." The carnival features three haunted houses and one immersive Scare-X experience that promises to be so scary, you’ll “regret ever walking through the door." The carnival also has food, snacks, rides, games, prizes and more.

When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Oct. 31; closed Mondays

Where: Miami International Mall, 1625 NW 107th Ave., Doral, FL 33172

Admission: $15-$35 (plus taxes and fees)

For more information, click here.

The Horrorland (Aventura)

The Horrorland presents all the thrill of a haunted house from the safety of your car. This experience allows you to “become the protagonist” as a real-life horror movie unravels around you, complete with ghosts, monsters, zombies and other creatures of the night. This haunted drive-thru experience is designed for the whole family, but recommended for children ages 10 and up.

When: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays; 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays; until Oct. 31

Where: Across from Aventura Mall (corner of Country Club Road and Abigail Road)

Admission: Starting at $58.99 per car (tickets must be purchased in advance here)

For more information, click here.

Take a look at some of the spooky sights you can see now through October 31st.

The Vampire Circus (Aventura)

This 90-minute show is packed with exhilarating acts like acrobatic stunts, comical audience interactions and mesmerizing illusions — all performed by vampires! The show is less focused on horror and more focused on entertainment, making it a family-friendly experience for audience members of all ages.

When: Various showtimes between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. every Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 31.

Where: Next to Aventura mall (Under the big top tent at Biscayne Blvd. and NE 199th St.)

Admission: Starting at $29.99 per person

For more information, click here or call 786-390-8510.

Trick & Treat weekends at MODS (Fort Lauderdale)

Weekends at the Museum of Discovery and Science this month feature “spooktacular” family-friendly activities and crafts. This event has everything from make-and-take trick-or-treat bags to a demonstration of scary movie effects at the Spooky Specimen Science Table. Visitors can even go home with recipes for homemade Halloween makeup like fake blood and scar wax. Just don’t forget your costume!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31

Where: Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Admission: Free with museum admission ($19-$24)

For more information, click here or call 954-467-6637.

The Haunted Circus (Miami)

Miami’s Haunted Circus features family-friendly fun for all ages, complete with ghost clowns, mad ringmasters, fire eaters, acrobats, jugglers and contortionists. Guests can enjoy a 30-minute carnival show, help solve the mystery of the missing lady acrobat, or enjoy activities like pumpkin carvings, tarot readings and a petting zoo. The event also has a Halloween store, photo-ops and food trucks.

When: 5 p.m. to midnight every weekend through Oct. 31

Where: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33155

Admission: Starting at $29 per person

For more information, click here.

Spooky Safari & Pumpkin Patch (Boynton Beach)

Visit Animal EDventure’s 2nd annual Spooky Safari for a 1.5-hour guided walking tour with hands-on animal encounters. Guests will meet, pet, feed and learn about exotic animals like sloths and kangaroos. This family-friendly event also features a private pumpkin patch with great photo-ops. Space is limited, so reserve your spot in advance.

When: Various tours running all day from Wednesday to Sunday through Oct. 31

Where: Animal EDventure Park & Safari, 8545 US Highway 441, Boynton Beach, FL 33472

Admission: $25 per person (must be paid online in advance)

For more information, click here or text 561-350-6948.

“Cortez Manor” at the Curtiss Mansion (Miami Springs)

Miami’s historical Curtiss Mansion features the “Cortez Manor” event this October — a haunted mansion experience taking place in an actual mansion! The event features thrills, food, music, games, prizes and more.

When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Oct. 31

Where: Curtiss Mansion, 500 Deer Run Miami Springs, FL 33166

Admission: $29 per person or $69 for a family 4-pack

For more information, click here.