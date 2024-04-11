$11 million Florida lottery ticket sold at a Florida gas station. Find out where

A ticket sold at a Pompano Beach gas station matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Florida Lotto drawing.

According to NBC6 affiliate WFLA, someone in Florida is now $11 million richer after buying the lucky ticket with the winning numbers 7, 8, 16, 17, 25 and 33.

The winning ticket was sold at the Sunoco gas station located at 1400 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, according to the Florida Lottery.

After Wednesday's win, the Florida Lotto jackpot will now reset to $1 million.

Florida Lotto drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:15 p.m. ET.