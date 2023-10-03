central florida

11-year-old shot two other kids at central Florida football practice, police say

"It's a shame. No one wants to arrest an 11-year-old by any means," said Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley.

By WESH and NBC6

Closeup of American Football on Field
Danny Hooks/Adobe

An 11-year-old boy is facing serious charges after allegedly shooting two other kids, both 13, at a football practice in central Florida on Monday night.

Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said officers responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. after an altercation reportedly led to the shooting.

McKinley said the 11-year-old went to his mother's car and grabbed an unsecured gun, before he shot one child in the arm and the other in the torso.

The two kids were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they reportedly remain in stable condition.

The 11-year-old suspected shooter has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, police said.

"As a society, we need to reflect on this; we see this all the time now," McKinley said. "It's a shame. No one wants to arrest an 11-year-old by any means."

The chief said juveniles are "ruining their lives" by trying to use guns to solve their problems.

As to why the suspect is only facing one count of attempted second-degree murder, McKinley said he doesn't feel it's necessary "to stack charges upon an 11-year-old with no criminal history."

McKinley described the suspect as "very quiet and shy" and "looking very somber."

The mother of the 11-year-old may reportedly face charges for leaving the weapon accessible.

This article tagged under:

central floridaFloridashooting
