13,000 American Airlines Workers No Longer Need to Worry About Furloughs, CEO Says

Thousands of American Airlines workers who recently received furlough warnings will no longer have to worry about their state of their jobs due to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that was passed by Congress Wednesday.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom made the announcement in a letter sent to 13,000 employees shortly after the bill was voted on.

"To those who had received notices warning of furloughs: those are happily canceled-- you can tear them up!" the letter read.

"If you see your local Congressional representative on a flight, be sure to thank her or him for their work this past year and for recognizing the noble work you all do every day," it continued.

The House gave final congressional approval to the sweeping package by a near party line 220-211 vote precisely seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill without a single Republican vote.

In an Instagram post, Parker wrote that once the bill is signed into law, all of the company's U.S.-based employees will be guaranteed job protection through September of this year.

Earlier this week, American Airlines had announced it is planning to issue $5 billion in bonds and seek a $2.5 billion loan backed by its frequent flyer program, funds it intends to use to pay back some of its debt used to help weather the coronavirus pandemic.

American and large rivals Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have mortgaged their frequent flyer programs to help cope with a plunge in revenue after the pandemic struck last year. In September, Delta raised a record $9 billion in debt backed by its SkyMiles loyalty program.