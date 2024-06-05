‘Worst of the worst': 132 arrested in ‘Operation Trigger Lock' in Pompano Beach: BSO

A major operation to crack down on gun violence in Pompano Beach has led to 132 arrests and dozens of guns being seized, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the results of "Operation Trigger Lock," a six-week sweep that ran from mid-April to the end of May.

The operation was initiated after an increase in gun violence and complaints from residents about drug dealing in northwest Pompano Beach.

Multiple BSO units worked with federal law enforcement agencies including the ATF, DEA, FBI and Homeland Security Investigation in the operation, which led to 14 search warrants being executed.

A total of 132 arrests were made during the operation, and 38 firearms were seized ranging from AK-47s to high-capacity Glocks with 30-round magazines and AR-15s, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony told reporters at a news conference Wednesday morning.

"As I went through these arrests line item by line item, and reading what my investigators had encountered, I'm delighted that we didn't have to kill somebody out here. These are some very bad violent individuals, armed to the teeth, at times have more firepower than we do," Tony said.

Among those arrested were three documented gang members who "have been consistently problematic for this community," Tony said.

The drugs recovered include cocaine, fentanyl, alpha PVP, oxycodone and heroin, officials said.

"We're not done, although this operation has been completed, we will continue to have a high tempo in the northwest part of Pompano and continue to work investigations that we already have acquired and continue to move forward with taking the worst of the worst off the streets," Tony said.