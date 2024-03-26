Police identify victims of a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a 16-year-old dead, 3 others wounded

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies have released the identities of the victims of a fatal shooting on Monday in Pompano Beach which killed a 16-year-old teen and injured three others.

On Tuesday, BSO deputies revealed the identity of the 16-year-old killed as John Zetrene from North Lauderdale.

The three other victims injured in the shooting were also identified as Emmanuel Francois, 31 of Lauderhill, Petenson Nicolas, 30, of Pompano Beach, and Elijah Gustav, 21, also from Pompano Beach.

A large law enforcement presence responded to the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where NBC6 observed a pool of blood, clothes and a shoe outside of the store.

Deputies found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, Broward Sheriff's officials said. Paramedics transported him to Broward Health North, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a press release, deputies learned that the three injured victims were taken to a local hospital via a private vehicle and are expected to survive.

Surveillance video provided to NBC6 shows the moment the suspects opened fire on the victims who were standing in front of the convenience store.

In another angle, surveillance video shows how another suspect shot at the victims from a car parked in front of the store.

Deputies say homicide detectives are still investigating the motive for the shooting and looking for those responsible.

Back in December, three people were injured in a shootout in the same area in broad daylight.