14 facing charges in $20 million retail theft ring busted in Miami-Dade

More than a dozen suspects are facing charges in connection with a retail theft ring in Miami-Dade that has caused more than $20 million in losses this year alone, authorities said.

The 14 suspects who targeted at least 20 different retailers are facing charges following "Operation On the Fence," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said at a news conference Monday.

Here are some of the items that were stolen as part of the operation.

"It is well organized, it is profitable, it is criminal, this is the modern day mafia and criminal organizations that we're taking down," Moody said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody discusses "Operation On the Fence."

Miami-Dade Police officials said the 9-month Rico investigation began in January and targeted "boosters," who steal retail items primarily to re-sell them.

Investigators identified over 87 serial boosters, which led them to suspects who've made millions off the scheme, officials said.

Roughly 50 people across Florida were involved, authorities said.

"We have seized not only material from inside the homes where they were stealing it after these items was stolen, but we seized pallets that were waiting to go and be sold online, we seized merchandise that was already with Amazon waiting to be sold that was stolen," Moody said.

The thefts have occurred throughout South Florida and the investigation involved multiple local and state law enforcement agencies, as well as Homeland Security Investigations.

Some of the retail victims include Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Publix, Winn Dixie, Fresco Y Mas, Navarro, Home Depot, Lowes, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, Sam Ash, Best Buy, Harbor Freight, The Fiddle Shop, Guitar Center, Golf Galaxy, Macy’s, BJ's, Costco, and various pool supply stores.

The thieves took everything from medication to expensive golf bags, officials said.

"Miami-Dade County has no tolerance, zero tolerance for these crimes," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday. "Retail theft is not a victimless crime."

Officials said many of the suspects have already been arrested. One suspect crashed into a detective's police cruiser while being arrested, officials said.

Three of the suspects are still being sought.

Criminal enterprises like Operation on the Fence in South Florida cause a ripple effect, experts say. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

Experts said criminal enterprises like this cause a ripple effect — when theft goes up, so do prices.

"Every time they lose significant funds, they have to look at their pricing and raise it," said Rodey Davis of the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Florida.

According to the National Retail Federation, many companies say they’ve had to make major adjustments due to an increase in organized retail crime. The group released a survey this year stating theft has caused 28% of retailers to close a specific location. Forty-five percent have had to reduce store hours, and 30% have had to reduce or change in-store product due to crime.

"You’re going to end up with all these safety precautions and security measures in the stores. Things will be locked away," Davis said. "It’s going to take you as a consumer more time to get access to it and get it if you’re actually going to purchase it."