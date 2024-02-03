15-year-old boy charged as adult in shooting of another teen near Miami Northwestern Senior High

The teen accused of shooting another student after a fight near Miami Northwestern Senior High School, is being charged as an adult.

Shocking video captured the teen gunman opening fire following the fight near northwest 12th Avenue and 71st Street on Jan. 11.

According to an arrest report, both teens had been attending the basketball game as spectators and after it ended, got into a verbal exchange and agreed to a fight.

The teen victim was left critically injured when the altercation escalated to a shooting, while the 15-year-old gunman, identified as Kenahri Smith, later turned himself in.

Smith is facing attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

A judge decided on Saturday that he'll be charged as an adult.

Smith's arraignment is set for Monday.