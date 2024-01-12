Student shot near Miami-Dade high school after sporting event: MDCPS

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department is investigating after one person was shot near Northwestern Senior High School after a sporting event Thursday night, the Miami-Dade County School Board confirmed.

According to the school board, one student suffered a gunshot wound following the sporting event and was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Officials have not released any information as to the events that led up to the shooting, the identity of the student or if there are any suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.