16-year-old accused of murdering ex's mom in Homestead charged as an adult

A 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's mother in Homestead last month is now being charged as an adult.

Prosecutors announced Monday that Eli Shinhoster will face an adult charge of first-degree murder in the June 27 shooting of 38-year-old Eulalia Gonzalez.

According to an arrest report, Shinhoster targeted Gonzalez, a mother of four, after Gonzalez's 18-year-old daughter ended her relationship with him.

The report said Gonzalez was holding her infant on the front porch of her home on Northwest 11th Street when Shinhoster approached with a gun and allegedly shot her.

Gonzalez was found shot in the head laying on the porch with her infant daughter underneath her, unharmed, the report said.

She was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Shinhoster fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

Two months before the shooting, Gonzalez's daughter had ended a nine-month relationship with Shinhoster, the report said.

Since then, Shinhoster had been communicating with Gonzalez about her daughter and had threatened the daughter, telling her that if she was not with him, she couldn't be with anyone else, the report said.

Shinhoster was expected to be transferred from Miami-Dade's Juvenile Detention Center to the adult jail.