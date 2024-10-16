Miami-Dade County

17-year-old found shot at apartment complex in southwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot at an apartment complex in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the complex at 10875 Southwest 216th Street around 8:20 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert.

When officers arrived they found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

A window at the complex appeared to have been struck by a bullet.

One resident said she was lying down when she heard gunshots. When she got up to look at what happened, she noticed a bullet had gone through the window of her 12-year-old daughter's bedroom.

Police said they're still working to gather information about the shooting.

