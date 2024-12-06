18-year-old student arrested after punching teacher at Miami Northwestern: Police

A student is under arrest after he allegedly punched his teacher at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, according to an arrest report.

It happened on Thursday at 8:55 a.m., police said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victim said Conley Williams, 18, punched her in the chest twice and in the left arm.

Conley Williams, 18

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Arrest reports state that Williams admitted he had punched his teacher, and witnesses also supported her statement.

The victim left the school to seek medical assistance, police said.

Williams was arrested without further incident, according to authorities.

Police did not immediately say what may have led to the aggression.

The suspect is facing a battery charge and is being held on $5,000 bond.