Crime and Courts

18-year-old student arrested after punching teacher at Miami Northwestern: Police

It happened on Thursday at 8:55 a.m., police said.

By NBC6

A student is under arrest after he allegedly punched his teacher at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, according to an arrest report.

It happened on Thursday at 8:55 a.m., police said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The victim said Conley Williams, 18, punched her in the chest twice and in the left arm.

Conley Williams, 18
Conley Williams, 18

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Arrest reports state that Williams admitted he had punched his teacher, and witnesses also supported her statement.

The victim left the school to seek medical assistance, police said.

Williams was arrested without further incident, according to authorities.

Local

Lauderhill 2 hours ago

Lauderhill officer radios about woman ‘armed with a knife,' fatally shoots her: Police

Gun violence 2 hours ago

Shooting leaves man in critical condition in Southwest Miami-Dade

Police did not immediately say what may have led to the aggression.

The suspect is facing a battery charge and is being held on $5,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us