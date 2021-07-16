2 Adults, 4 Children Injured in NE Miami-Dade Car Crash

Two adults and four children were hospitalized Friday after a car crash involving multiple vehicles, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the crash at NE 2nd Avenue and NE 199th Street possibly involved three vehicles. The incident occurred at 12:50 p.m.

Six patients were transported to the hospital following the crash. Four children were airlifted to a local trauma center, while one adult was transported to an area hospital by a private ambulance.

The other adult was transported to a trauma center, police said.

The extent of the victims' injuries are currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for updates.