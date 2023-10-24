Florida

2 arrested after Florida man suffers ‘violent death' from cinder block bludgeoning

Deputies said 27-year-old Otoniel Miqueas Ordonez Duenas "was a drinker" and "liked to party" and was reported missing after he had not returned home after a night out Thursday

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men were arrested after a missing man's body was discovered at a homeless camp near a Walmart Supercenter in Florida over the weekend, officials said.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek of the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began Friday when family members contacted their department regarding a missing person.

Deputies said 27-year-old Otoniel Miqueas Ordonez Duenas "was a drinker" and "liked to party" and was reported missing after he had not returned home after a night out Thursday.

On Sunday, family members contacted the sheriff's office to say that they located Duenas' backpack and bicycle at the homeless camp.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

When deputies arrived at the location at 4001 Southeast Federal Highway, they found Duenas' body, which officials said resulted from a "violent death."

In a news conference Monday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 24-year-old Codie Rodney Cartwright and 21-year-old Alexander Jeremiah Davis Jr. in connection to Duenas' death. Both men were homeless.

According to Budensiek, Cartwright told detectives he killed Duenas because "the victim made unwanted sexual gestures or suggestions to him."

Local

only on 6 2 hours ago

‘Grateful that we weren't home': Family left to rebuild after pickup truck barrels into their SW Miami-Dade house

Pembroke Pines 4 hours ago

‘Right place at the right time': Neighbors rush to help pilot after small plane crashes near North Perry Airport

"At that point, (Cartwright) went into a fit of rage and used a cinder block to bludgeon our victim," Budensiek said.

Duenas suffered multiple head wounds including a broken neck and leg.

According to WPTV, who first reported the story, the probable cause affidavit said that following the beating, Cartwright said, "I think I killed him."

Officials said Cartwright then asked Davis to help him move the body further into some trees. The two disposed of the body by wrapping it in a tarp and moving it to the location behind the Walmart.

Cartwright is facing a charge of second-degree murder and Davis is facing a charge of accessory after the killing. Both men are being held at the Martin County jail without bond.

This article tagged under:

FloridaMartin County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us