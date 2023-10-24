2 arrested after Florida man suffers ‘violent death' from cinder block bludgeoning

Two men were arrested after a missing man's body was discovered at a homeless camp near a Walmart Supercenter in Florida over the weekend, officials said.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek of the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began Friday when family members contacted their department regarding a missing person.

Deputies said 27-year-old Otoniel Miqueas Ordonez Duenas "was a drinker" and "liked to party" and was reported missing after he had not returned home after a night out Thursday.

On Sunday, family members contacted the sheriff's office to say that they located Duenas' backpack and bicycle at the homeless camp.

When deputies arrived at the location at 4001 Southeast Federal Highway, they found Duenas' body, which officials said resulted from a "violent death."

In a news conference Monday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 24-year-old Codie Rodney Cartwright and 21-year-old Alexander Jeremiah Davis Jr. in connection to Duenas' death. Both men were homeless.

According to Budensiek, Cartwright told detectives he killed Duenas because "the victim made unwanted sexual gestures or suggestions to him."

"At that point, (Cartwright) went into a fit of rage and used a cinder block to bludgeon our victim," Budensiek said.

Duenas suffered multiple head wounds including a broken neck and leg.

According to WPTV, who first reported the story, the probable cause affidavit said that following the beating, Cartwright said, "I think I killed him."

Officials said Cartwright then asked Davis to help him move the body further into some trees. The two disposed of the body by wrapping it in a tarp and moving it to the location behind the Walmart.

Cartwright is facing a charge of second-degree murder and Davis is facing a charge of accessory after the killing. Both men are being held at the Martin County jail without bond.