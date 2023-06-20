North Miami Beach

2 dead, 1 critically injured after apparent shooting at North Miami Beach home

By Monica Galarza and Julia Bagg

The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday that left two people dead and one person critically injured, officials said.

The incident occurred in the area of ​​1523 170th Street in northeast North Miami Beach, where there has been enormous police presence since early Tuesday morning.

First responders arrived at the scene shortly after 4.m. where North Miami Beach officers spoke with residents on the street and examined the area for evidence.

Just after 5 a.m., officers brought in the North Miami Beach Mobile Command Center, and set it up in front of a home.

Neighbors told NBC6 they woke up to flashing lights and officers swarming their neighborhood.

“I didn’t hear anything,” said Mark Tavares who lives on the street. “I’m in shock.”

Police have not released any information on the identity of the victims, but did confirm two people died as a result of the shooting.

The victim who was critically injured was taken to Aventura Hospital.

At this time there is no additional information on any potential suspects or the events that may have led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.

