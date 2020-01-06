Miami Beach

2 Dead After Early Morning Crash Near Julia Tuttle Causeway

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash took place on the entrance ramp to northbound I-95

WTVJ-TV

Two people were killed after an early morning crash that caused a major roadway from Miami Beach to be shut down early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash took place on the entrance ramp to northbound I-95 from the Julia Tuttle Causeway when a silver Nissan sedan lost control and hit a concrete barrier wall.

The driver, a female, died at the scene while a female passenger was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center where she later died. Officials did not release the identity of either victim.

The ramp remains closed as the investigation continues.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
