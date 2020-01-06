2 Dead After Early Morning Crash Near Julia Tuttle Causeway

Two people were killed after an early morning crash that caused a major roadway from Miami Beach to be shut down early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash took place on the entrance ramp to northbound I-95 from the Julia Tuttle Causeway when a silver Nissan sedan lost control and hit a concrete barrier wall.

The driver, a female, died at the scene while a female passenger was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center where she later died. Officials did not release the identity of either victim.

The ramp remains closed as the investigation continues.