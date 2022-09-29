2 Deaths Reported After Ian Leaves Path of Destruction Across Florida

Ian continued to batter Florida Thursday morning after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saying authorities have found two deaths believed to be related to the storm.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, the storm was about 40 miles east of Orlando carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and moving northeast at 8 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian became a tropical storm over land early Thursday and was expected to regain near-hurricane strength after emerging over Atlantic waters near the Kennedy Space Center later in the day. Ian is forecast to move out of Florida on Thursday and travel north before hitting South Carolina on Friday for a second U.S. landfall.

One of the deaths in association with Ian by Thursday morning after a man died in Volusia County after he walked out of his house to drain his pool. DeSantis said the deaths were not confirmed to be related to Ian, but that assumption is they were related.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson told NBC’s “Today” that he had not been told of any deaths in the city, but Ian by far is the worst storm he's witnessed since the 1970s.

“Watching the water from my condo in the heart of downtown, watching that water rise and just flood out all the stores on the first floor, it was heartbreaking,” Anderson said.

Watch Live: See where Hurricane Ian is headed next after slamming onshore on Florida's Gulf Coast

Hurricane Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees as it slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday with 150 mph winds, pushing a wall of storm surge. Ian’s strength at landfall in Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers, was Category 4, tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane, when measured by wind speed, ever to strike the U.S.

Ian churned across the Florida peninsula, threatening catastrophic flooding inland. Ian's tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles, and nearly the entire state was getting drenched.

A stretch of the Gulf Coast remained inundated by ocean water, pushed ashore by the massive storm.

“Severe and life-threatening storm surge inundation of 8 to 10 feet above ground level along with destructive waves is ongoing along the southwest Florida coastline from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor,” the Miami-based hurricane center said.

More than 2 million Florida homes and businesses are still without electricity Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference. Most of the homes and businesses in 12 counties were without power.

"Charlotte and Lee (county) reconnects are likely going to have to be rebuilds of that infrastructure," DeSantis said. "There are crews on their way down right now, but that's going to be more than just reconnecting a power line back to a pole."

DeSantis added Alligator Alley from South Florida remains open as does I-75 into southwest Florida. Florida Department of Transportation crews are on the ground to make sure roadways are safe for travel. Several bridges in southwest Florida, including the Sanibel Causeway, suffered major damage in the storm.

In Port Charlotte, the storm surge flooded a hospital's emergency room even as fierce winds ripped away part of the roof from its intensive care unit, a doctor who works there told the Associated Press.

Water gushed down onto the ICU, forcing them to evacuate their sickest patients -- some on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.

The medium-sized hospital spans four floors, but patients were forced into just two because of the damage. Bodine planned to spend the night there in case people injured from the storm arrive needing help.

“As long as our patients do OK and nobody ends up dying or having a bad outcome, that’s what matters," Bodine said.

NBC 6's Adrian Criscaut has more from Orlando as the storm moves through the region Thursday.

Life-threatening storm surges and hurricane conditions were possible on Thursday and Friday along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, where Ian was expected to move inland, dumping more rain well in from the coast, the hurricane center said.

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians had been given mandatory evacuation orders in anticipation of powerful storm surge, high winds and flooding rains from Ian.

Many rushed to board up their homes and move precious belonging up to higher floors before fleeing.

“You can’t do anything about natural disasters,” said Vinod Nair, who drove inland from the Tampa area Tuesday with his wife, son, dog and two kittens seeking a hotel in the tourist district of Orlando. “We live in a high risk zone, so we thought it best to evacuate.”

Law enforcement officials in nearby Fort Myers received calls from people trapped in flooded homes or from worried relatives. Pleas were also posted on social media sites, some with video showing debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves.

Sheriff Bull Prummell of Charlotte County, just north of Fort Myers, announced a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. “for life-saving purposes,” saying violators may face second-degree misdemeanor charges.

“I am enacting this curfew as a means of protecting the people and property of Charlotte County,” Prummell said.

DeSantis said more power outages were expected, and he urged people to prepare for extended outages. He said Florida will receive assistance from several states, including Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and New York.

A hurricane watch was in effect for the Flagler/Volusia County Line to the South Santee River.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for north of Bonita Bach to Indian Pass, Jupiter Inlet to Cape Lookout, North Carolina and Lake Okeechobee.

Pictures: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida

A storm surge warning was in effect for the Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the South Santee River and the St. Johns River.

More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, in Hillsborough, Lee and other counties.

DeSantis activated the state's National Guard ahead of the storm's expected impact this week. The governor's declaration frees up emergency protective funding to address potential damage from storm surge, flooding, dangerous winds and other weather conditions throughout the state.

Florida Power & Light was preparing more than 13,000 workers to assist with their response to Hurricane Ian, company officials said. The power company said they were pre-positioning workers and supplies to respond to any outages from the hurricane.

Although South Florida didn't take a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, severe weather and flooding were expected throughout the area over the next couple days.

At least two people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a tornado barrelled through Delray Beach, but there were no serious injuries, officials said.

Over 30 people were evacuated from the Kings Point apartment complex after the tornado tore the roof off of the building, fire officials said.

There were overturned cars, large tree branches and trunks scattered about and portions of the building were gutted.

One person called 911 after the roof collapsed and left her stuck in a bathroom, Palm Beach Fire Rescue said. Firefighters were able to go in and rescue her.

NBC 6's Xochitl Hernandez has more on how members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue will be a part of the group helping our neighbors.

In Hialeah, residents at Holiday Acres Mobile Home Park woke up to flooded streets Wednesday morning.

Resident Esmeralda Rodriguez said the water has already receded and the situation looked better than the night before. She’s lived in this mobile home since 1996 and says high water levels after a storm aren’t unusual around here.

"I’m used to this … the water comes and goes," she said. "But thank God we are alive and that’s what matters most."

Hialeah Mayor Steve Bovo said mobile home park streets are private roads and are not under the city’s jurisdiction, creating a complicated scenario for residents.