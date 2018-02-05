2 Fort Lauderdale Banks Robbed in 90 Minutes: FBI

The FBI is investigating two bank robberies that happened within an hour and a half of each other in Fort Lauderdale Friday.

The first robbery happened around 3:41 p.m. at the Regions Bank at 100 Southeast 3rd Avenue, officials said. The second robbery happened at 5:07 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank at 6245 N. Federal Highway.

In both instances, the robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. No one was injured in either robbery.

The amount of money taken wasn't released, and FBI officials haven't said if the robberies are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.