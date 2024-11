Two people were hospitalized Thursday after a car fell off Interstate 95 in Miami.

The car came off the highway by Northwest 20 Street and 7th Avenue, according to fire rescue.

It fell off the ramp from southbound I-95 onto the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 17th Street.

One person was taken to Ryder Trauma in critical condition, and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

