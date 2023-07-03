Home Depot theft suspects crash while trying to flee police in Sweetwater

Four people who were spotted stealing $2,500 worth of tools from a Home Depot in Sweetwater tried to escape police but crashed into other drivers Monday night.

The incident began at the Home Depot off the Turnpike and Northwest 12 Street.

The store's security guard approached the four suspects, police said. When they were asked to stop, they ran off, got into a car and tried to flee.

Minutes later, they crashed into two others in the parking lot, police said. No one was hurt in the crash.

Police took two people into custody but the other two are at large.