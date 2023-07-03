Miami-Dade

Home Depot theft suspects crash while trying to flee police in Sweetwater

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people who were spotted stealing $2,500 worth of tools from a Home Depot in Sweetwater tried to escape police but crashed into other drivers Monday night.

The incident began at the Home Depot off the Turnpike and Northwest 12 Street.

The store's security guard approached the four suspects, police said. When they were asked to stop, they ran off, got into a car and tried to flee.

Minutes later, they crashed into two others in the parking lot, police said. No one was hurt in the crash.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police took two people into custody but the other two are at large.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us