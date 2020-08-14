Pembroke Pines

2 in Custody After Shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines

Police said no other suspects were believed to be at-large

Two people were in custody after a shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines Friday, police said.

The shooting happened near the Dillard's store at the mall, Pembroke Pines Police officials said. Footage showed multiple police cars outside the store's entrance.

Police respond to a shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines on Aug. 14, 2020.

Officials said two subjects were in custody and no suspects were believed to be at-large.

It was unknown if anyone was injured, and the shooting remained under investigation.

Police were asking people to avoid the area.

