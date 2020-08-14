2 in Custody After Shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines

Two people were in custody after a shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines Friday, police said.

The shooting happened near the Dillard's store at the mall, Pembroke Pines Police officials said. Footage showed multiple police cars outside the store's entrance.

Kim Wynne/NBC 6

Officials said two subjects were in custody and no suspects were believed to be at-large.

It was unknown if anyone was injured, and the shooting remained under investigation.

Police were asking people to avoid the area.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Officers are on scene at Dillards (11945 Pines Boulevard) investigating a shooting which just occurred. Two subjects are in custody at this time; no suspects are believed to be at large. Please stay clear of the area as our investigation remains on-going. pic.twitter.com/Std7Lg3wCm — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 14, 2020

