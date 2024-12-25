Miramar

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting near IHOP in Miramar: Police

Police said the shooting was targeted and not a random act.

By NBC6

Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Miramar on Christmas morning, police said.

Miramar Police officers responded at around 1:22 a.m. Wednesday to an IHOP in the 11300 block of Miramar Parkway about a shooting.

There, officers found three victims with gunshot wounds, according to Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh.

They were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where two female victims were pronounced dead upon arrival. The third victim's condition was unknown.

McIntosh said the shooting was targeted and not a random act. The victims knew each other.

Their identities were not released.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that took place in the parking lot last night. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff is our top priority," IHOP said in a statement. "We are fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate this incident. Our hearts go out to the families and individuals affected."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.

Miramar
