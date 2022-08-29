Police Investigating After 2 Killed in Hollywood Shooting

Police are investigating after two people were killed in a shooting in Hollywood Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue.

The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries, the Hollywood Police Department said.

Officials haven't identified the victims but said both are males.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

.@HollywoodFLPD confirms they are investigating a shooting off Wiley Street. Im on scene. Still waiting for more info and to find out if anyone was hurt. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/wXkIWx2hG0 — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanNBC6) August 30, 2022

A neighbor said one of the victims was a father who was well known in the area.

"He was a cool dude around the neighborhood. He used to fix cars. He fixed my cars. He fixed my sister's car," said the neighbor, who didn't want to be identified.

The neighbor said he was coming home from the gym when he heard gunshots and saw the two bodies.

"There was blood, the other guy was next to him but we don’t know him," the man said. "I’m at a loss for words, things happened so quickly."

It's unclear what led up to the shooting but police said it remains under investigation.

"If you saw something, if you heard something, please come forward and give us that information. Your information might be what helps us with this case and brings justice to the families," Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata said.

Further details were not available.