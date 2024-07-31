2 men arrested for allegedly stealing gas from Wawa in West Palm Beach

Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of gas from a Wawa in West Palm Beach.

The suspects, 34-year-old Jose Dayron Bravo Rodriguez and 30-year-old Eduardo Forteza Gutierrez, face charges of criminal mischief and retail fuel theft, according to arrest reports.

Police say the pair drove up to a pump at the Wawa at 2370 45h Street at 8:19 a.m. on July 19.

An employee of the gas station received a call from a senior asset protection advisor, who told her that a pump was active and dispensing fuel for more than 20 minutes without payment, the arrest reports detail.

She called police, who arrested Bravo Rodriguez and Forteza Gutierrez at the scene.

West Palm Beach Police Department The suspects, 30-year-old Eduardo Forteza Gutierrez (left) and 34-year-old Jose Dayron Bravo Rodriguez (right)

Authorities reported that when they went to turn the car off, they immediately smelled gasoline and found a pulsar device, commonly used in gas thefts, on the driver’s side floorboard. They also observed a damaged gas pump at the pump the suspects were using.

The men allegedly pumped 295 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $1,091.72 without payment. The damaged fuel pump costs $1,500 to fix, police said.

“While conducting the inventory to tow, a large fuel tank was noticed inside the back of the van,” the arrest report states. “Further investigation revealed the vehicle was modified with an extra gas storage tank” that did not come with the car originally.

The suspects each posted a $15,000 bond and were released from jail.