Miami Dolphins

2 men charged with assault and battery in death of fan at Patriots-Dolphins game in September

John Vieira, 59, and Justin Mitchell, 39, both of Warwick, R.I., were charged earlier this month after investigators said they punched 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire

By AP

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Rhode Island men have been charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct by Foxborough Police in connection with the recent death of a fan at a New England Patriots game.

John Vieira, 59, and Justin Mitchell, 39, both of Warwick, R.I., were charged earlier this month after investigators said they punched 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

Mooney was struck during an altercation at the Sept. 17 game, which ended in a 24-17 win by the visiting Miami Dolphins, investigators said. Mooney was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Criminal complaints filed earlier this month said both Vieira and Mitchell “did assault and beat Dale Mooney." A lawyer for Mitchell did not immediately return a phone call. Court records didn’t indicate an attorney for Vieira.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provided preliminary indications that did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue, according to the district attorney’s office. The cause and manner of death were undetermined at that time, pending further testing.

Final determinations delivered to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office ruled the manner of death a homicide. The cause of death has been ruled as “probable cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with severe hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during a physical altercation.”

The review of the available evidence, including the autopsy results and multiple angles of video capturing the incident, failed to establish a basis for criminal prosecution of charges related to homicide in Mooney’s death, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Thursday.

Local

Cutler Bay 1 hour ago

Man facing murder charge after body found in burning truck in Cutler Bay

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

‘An intense moment': Dramatic video shows school paramedic save choking student

“We thank the members of the public who made their private videos of the altercation available for our review, and the investigators at the Foxborough Police Department, for their help in establishing a clear picture of these tragic events,” Morrissey said.

Viera is scheduled for a court appearance on Jan. 19. Mitchell is due in court on Jan. 26.

Gillette Stadium officials said at the time that they were “heartbroken” by the death of Mooney, who they said was a lifelong Patriots fan and 30-year season ticket holder.

This article tagged under:

Miami DolphinsMiamiBOSTONNew England Patriots
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us