Police investigating double shooting in Miami that left two men dead

Police are investigating after two men were killed in a shooting in Northwest Miami Saturday afternoon.

Miami Police officials said officers responded around 4 p.m. to the shooting in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 42nd Street involving two men who were possibly inside a car.

An NBC6 crew arrived as paramedics put one man onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Feet away from the man was a black car that was shot up several times. Both driver and passenger windows were shattered.

Police say both men died at the hospital. Their identities haven't been released.

Detectives are investigating whether both men were intended targets or if the shooting was a random act of violence.

Officers spent several hours in the neighborhood, closing 12th Avenue between 40th and 46th streets. Moises Pina lives around the corner and was home when the shooting happened.

"I heard what I thought were maybe fireworks, then I thought maybe it’s a shooting,” Pina said. "I was scared, a little scared."

Pina and many of his neighbors watched as crime scene tape went up and detectives went door to door.

“It's quiet out here,” Pina said. “This is the first time something like this has happened this year.”

The investigation is ongoing.

