2 Miami-Dade Officers, Woman Hospitalized After Crash That Began With Stolen Car Fleeing Cops

Two Miami-Dade Police officers and a civilian were hospitalized after they were involved in a crash that started with a stolen car fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday, officials said.

The incident began when a license plate reader picked up a tag from a stolen car and a marked Miami-Dade Police car tried to stop the vehicle, which fled from officers, Det. Luis Sierra said.

A second police cruiser was responding when a car made a left turn into the cruiser, Sierra said. Two other vehicles were also struck in the crash.

A large amount of officers were at the scene of the crash, which happened near the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and 17th Avenue.

Major investigation happening right now near NW 103 and NW 17ave. Major police response @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/hnuu2lii96 — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanNBC6) March 14, 2023

Footage showed the front of the marked police cruiser badly damaged, not far from a pickup truck that also was damaged. A woman was also seen being placed on a stretcher.

One man NBC 6 spoke with said his girlfriend was in one of the cars that was involved in the crash. He said he spoke with her before she was going to the hospital to get checked out.

"She just said it was fast, that someone ran the light and the police I guess was trying to get them and hit her," the man said.

Sierra said the two officers and woman were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The officers were transported to the hospital and they are ok, thankfully," Sierra said. "Another passenger was transported as well and she is ok, thank God as well."

Officers swarmed a nearby neighborhood after the stolen car that fled was found. A perimeter was established and three possible suspects were detained and being questioned, Sierra said.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: 🚨 Due to police activity, all lanes of NW 102 Street to NW 105 Street from NW 16 Avenue to NW 22 Avenue are currently closed. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/NdsBi3D1hz — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 14, 2023

