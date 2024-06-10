‘There were some concerns': Family speaks after woman, son are killed in murder-suicide outside Chase Bank

A family is grieving after a mother and her 4-year-old son were killed in a murder-suicide outside a Chase Bank in West Kendall.

“Never in a million years would I expect anything like this to happen,” said Michael Trujillo.

Trujillo says his sister, 43-year-old Odalys Bancroft, was kind-hearted and empathetic.

Bancroft was the director of regulatory affairs at Jackson Health System. She joined the hospital system in 2015, beginning her career as a clinical staff nurse, and eventually worked in leadership roles at Holtz Children’s Hospital.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I just cant imagine any situation that would bring a normal person to do this sort of thing to a woman and her child,” said Trujillo.

Her son, Theodore Couto, 4, was known as Teddy, and recently graduated from PreK-4. He would have turned five next month.

“Everywhere that he was, was always just a happier place with him around,” said Trujillo.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Bancroft was in a minivan with her son when she pulled up to the bank's ATM and was in line. A man in an SUV pulled up next to her and opened fire, killing the her and the boy.

Police said the shooter then killed himself.

Video of the incident, obtained by NBC6, was filmed by a witness at a Chase Bank in the area of Bird Road and 152nd Avenue. NBC6 paused the video before the gunshot.

Family members told NBC6 the gunman was Bancroft's ex-boyfriend, but police have not yet confirmed the identity of the shooter.

“There were some concerns about him, but nothing that stuck out like this," said Trujillo. "They were going through a breakup, but no signs that I was aware of that there was fear like that."

Teddy’s father was at the scene Friday, frantic, as police tried to console him. NBC6 reached out to Teddy’s father and his family and they do not want to comment at this time.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Odalys and Theodore's family.