electric vehicles

Highway that charges cars to be built in Central Florida

A half-mile section of the roadway will reportedly be equipped with an electrified charging element.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new highway is set to begin construction in Central Florida and will be eminently useful to electric vehicle owners – as they'll be able to charge their cars while driving.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority, CFX, is constructing a nearly five-mile highway called State Road 516, which will connect Orange and Lake counties.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

There are currently only a few roads that link Lake County to Orange County – two booming areas.

A half-mile section of the roadway will reportedly be equipped with an electrified charging element.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tester vehicles will be outfitted with a special receptor that knows when it drives over an electrified roadway – and charge the vehicle.

On Thursday, CFX’s governing board unanimously approved construction for the first phase of the project, according to NBC6 affiliate, WESH.

The total estimated construction cost is reportedly $534 million.

Local

Florida Panthers 31 mins ago

94-year-old Florida Panthers fan shares unwavering pride for team amid Stanley Cup battle

North Lauderdale 2 hours ago

Search for hit-and-run driver who killed teen in North Lauderdale

The dynamic charging road is a pilot program that CFX will launch in partnership with ASPIRE and ENRX, WESH added.

Construction is scheduled to begin next spring. The entire expressway is estimated to be completed by 2027.

This article tagged under:

electric vehiclesFlorida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us