Highway that charges cars to be built in Central Florida

A new highway is set to begin construction in Central Florida and will be eminently useful to electric vehicle owners – as they'll be able to charge their cars while driving.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority, CFX, is constructing a nearly five-mile highway called State Road 516, which will connect Orange and Lake counties.

There are currently only a few roads that link Lake County to Orange County – two booming areas.

A half-mile section of the roadway will reportedly be equipped with an electrified charging element.

Tester vehicles will be outfitted with a special receptor that knows when it drives over an electrified roadway – and charge the vehicle.

On Thursday, CFX’s governing board unanimously approved construction for the first phase of the project, according to NBC6 affiliate, WESH.

The total estimated construction cost is reportedly $534 million.

The dynamic charging road is a pilot program that CFX will launch in partnership with ASPIRE and ENRX, WESH added.

Construction is scheduled to begin next spring. The entire expressway is estimated to be completed by 2027.