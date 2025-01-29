Miami-Dade County

2 officers injured in crash involving Miami-Dade Schools Police, MDSO

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 67th Street

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami-Dade Schools Police officer and a Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy were injured in a crash Wednesday, sources said.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 67th Street.

Sources told NBC6 the crash involved the schools officer and a member of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Robbery Intervention Detail.

The schools police officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, while the deputy was also being hospitalized.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said both were in serious but stable condition.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a dark colored vehicle with front end damage and a Miami-Dade Schools Police vehicle also damaged and off the roadway up against a fence and tree.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
