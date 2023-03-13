2 People Stabbed at Tri-Rail Station in Hollywood: Police

Police are investigating a stabbing at a Tri-Rail station in Hollywood Monday morning that left at least two people injured.
The stabbing happened at the train station at 3001 Hollywood Boulevard.
Hollywood Police officials confirmed two people were stabbed but haven't released any other information, including their conditions or identities.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
