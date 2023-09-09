2 teen brothers killed in SW Miami-Dade shooting, MDPD searching for shooter

A tragic scene unfolded in Southwest Miami-Dade that left two teen brothers dead on Saturday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 10214 SW 175 Street and arrived to find two young men dead.

Police say the calls came in around 5:22 p.m.

According to MDPD, the two individuals were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

Shots can be heard in a new video obtained by NBC 6 from a neighbor's Ring camera.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and confirmed that both teens were deceased.

The victims have been identified by Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers as brothers named Osvaldo Martinez Marquez, 16, and Alexis Martinez Marquez, 19.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation, actively seeking information to identify any subject(s) involved.

Currently, no additional information has been made available by the police department.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information that can help investigators is encouraged to come forward.