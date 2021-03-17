2 Victims Identified in Pembroke Pines Plane Crash That Also Killed Boy

The two men who were killed when the small plane they were in crashed in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, hitting and killing a boy who was in an SUV with his mother, have been identified.

Yaacov Nahom and Grant Hustad were killed in the Monday afternoon crash, which was recorded by a neighbor's security camera, not far from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, the Broward County Medical Examiner said Wednesday.

A third victim, 4-year-old Taylor Bishop, was also killed in the crash.

The Beechcraft Bonanza plane had just taken off from North Perry and was returning to the airport after possibly experiencing mechanical issues, officials said.

A neighbor's Ring door camera recorded the crash, showing the plane nose-diving into the SUV driven by Taylor's mother, Megan Bishop.

A woman is the sole survivor of a small plane crash that killed her son and two of the occupants of the aircraft. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

The plane's wreckage then hurtles along the pavement, leaving a line of flames in its wake. The plane also took out a power line when it crashed, officials said.

Megan Bishop was able to get out of the vehicle and was trying to free her son. Firefighters eventually freed the trapped child and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.