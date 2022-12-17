2 Women Injured in Northwest Miami Shooting: Police

Miami Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left two women injured in Northwest Miami.

Police units responded to the scene at 4:30 am in the area of Northwest 1 Avenue and Northwest 45 Street to investigate a reported shot spotter alert.

Upon arrival, officers located two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the women to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.