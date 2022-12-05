2 Workers Injured in Crane Collapse on I-95 in Broward

Two construction workers were injured in a crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Broward County Monday.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at a construction zone on the highway near Broward Boulevard.

Footage showed a large concrete pillar broken and on the ground across the highway and a tall piece of equipment overturned.

Officials said the ground gave way under a crane that was driving pilings into the ground as part of a road construction project.

When the ground gave way, the crane shifted, resulting in the piling falling on top of an orange bucket lift.

Two men were in the bucket and fell about 30 feet. Both were rushed to the hospital where one was in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

As medics rushed those two to the hospital, one of those medic units was involved in a crash. It was able to make it to Broward Health Medical Center but the three medics in that vehicle had to be treated at the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said all southbound lanes of I-95 were closed in the area.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.