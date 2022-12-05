Broward County

2 Workers Injured in Crane Collapse on I-95 in Broward

Footage showed a large concrete pillar apparently broken and on the ground across the highway and a tall piece of equipment overturned

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two construction workers were injured in a crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Broward County Monday.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at a construction zone on the highway near Broward Boulevard.

Footage showed a large concrete pillar broken and on the ground across the highway and a tall piece of equipment overturned.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials said the ground gave way under a crane that was driving pilings into the ground as part of a road construction project. 

When the ground gave way, the crane shifted, resulting in the piling falling on top of an orange bucket lift. 

Two men were in the bucket and fell about 30 feet. Both were rushed to the hospital where one was in critical condition and the other in serious condition. 

Local

TV 7 hours ago

WTVJ NBC 6 South Florida Is Upgrading Its Signal – What You Need to Know

Miami Gardens 4 hours ago

Person Killed, Another Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Miami Gardens

As medics rushed those two to the hospital, one of those medic units was involved in a crash. It was able to make it to Broward Health Medical Center but the three medics in that vehicle had to be treated at the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said all southbound lanes of I-95 were closed in the area.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us