2023 is officially Fort Lauderdale's wettest on record

Fort Lauderdale has officially recorded the wettest year on record in 2023.

That's dating back to 1999 when records began at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

This is attributed to the historic, one-in-1,000-year flood event that occurred in April where 25.91 inches of rainfall fell in a short amount of time. This brought the April rainfall total to 31.22 inches.

There had been below average rainfall in Fort Lauderdale to start the year but after the April event, wet season lived up to its name.

May through September all featured slightly above average rainfall for each month, but no other month was close to record-breaking.

The year-to-date total in Fort Lauderdale is now at 96.06 inches with the rest of October, November, and December to get through.

The city’s previous record year for rainfall was in 2020 with a total of 90.03 inches. If we were to take away the historic event of April, this year would be nowhere near record-breaking.