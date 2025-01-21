Miramar resident, 21, identified as victim who drowned in Fort Lauderdale river

Police on Tuesday identified a man who drowned after witnesses reported him struggling in Fort Lauderdale's New River over the weekend.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the victim was identified as 21-year-old Malik S. Jones from Miramar.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident took place on Jan. 18 after Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at 20 West Las Olas Boulevard to "search for someone who witnesses said was struggling to swim in the New River." The scene was just behind The Wharf in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The fire department said crews searched the water for over an hour with divers, fire boats, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter, but they were unable to find anyone.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The search was turned over to FLPD, who said divers found a body.

"FLPD’s dive team located a body a short time later and it is believed to be the missing swimmer," police said. "However, a death investigation will be initiated and this will be confirmed as the investigation continues."

According to police, witnesses said Jones was in distress in the water, and at least one good Samaritan jumped in and tried to save him, but "lost visual before they could make contact."