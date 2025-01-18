Police investigate after witnesses report struggling swimmer in Fort Lauderdale river

A police investigation is underway after witnesses reported a struggling swimmer early Saturday in Fort Lauderdale's New River.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they responded at around 2:40 a.m. to 20 West Las Olas Boulevard to "search for someone who witnesses said was struggling to swim in the New River." The scene is just behind The Wharf in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The fire department said crews searched the water for over an hour with divers, fire boats, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter, but they were unable to find anyone.

The search was turned over to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Details about why the person may have been in the water were not immediately available.

A group of visitors from New York who were staying in a hotel that overlooked the area said they saw what looked to be "a body bag" and "probably like 25 cops kind of hanging out, talking, bunch of police vehicles."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.